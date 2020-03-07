Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,892 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 15.2% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $3,856,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 12,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.10 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

