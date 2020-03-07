Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 608 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,136,873,000 after buying an additional 535,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,863,614,000 after acquiring an additional 101,876 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,527,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,494,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,177,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,287,101,000 after acquiring an additional 77,477 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $555.14 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.15 and a 12 month high of $619.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $583.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $559.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $895,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.14.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.