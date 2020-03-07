Ieq Capital LLC Invests $307,000 in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WP Carey by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,659,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,897,000 after acquiring an additional 309,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,283,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,276,000 after purchasing an additional 251,476 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,414,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,190,000 after purchasing an additional 61,502 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 930,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,483,000 after purchasing an additional 161,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 928,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,345,000 after purchasing an additional 82,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WP Carey stock opened at $82.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.50. WP Carey Inc has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $93.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.57.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flanagan purchased 1,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $82,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,161.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $875,679. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

