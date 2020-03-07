Ieq Capital LLC Invests $317,000 in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Workday by 377.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 381,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,755,000 after purchasing an additional 301,656 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 15,837.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 258,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 256,569 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Workday by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,005,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,308,000 after acquiring an additional 256,447 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Workday by 600.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 254,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,898,000 after acquiring an additional 218,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,203,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $855,675,000 after acquiring an additional 186,403 shares during the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $158.68 on Friday. Workday Inc has a 52-week low of $151.06 and a 52-week high of $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.17.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.90.

In other news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 6,921 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $1,239,897.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 210 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $37,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 498,766 shares of company stock valued at $83,868,534. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

