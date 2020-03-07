Ieq Capital LLC Invests $325,000 in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 72.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,171,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the third quarter valued at $291,000.

NYSEARCA MJ opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $39.25.

