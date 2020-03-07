Ieq Capital LLC Invests $332,000 in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 52,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 22,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 44,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $86.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $72.61 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.31 and its 200 day moving average is $81.94. The company has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on D shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

