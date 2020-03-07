Ieq Capital LLC Invests $347,000 in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Prudential Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.82 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.54.

PRU stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $67.95 and a 12 month high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.