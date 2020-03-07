Ieq Capital LLC Invests $362,000 in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 791.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average is $46.43. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $37.36 and a one year high of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

