Ieq Capital LLC Invests $371,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 136.1% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 45,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

Shares of WM stock opened at $117.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.09. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 46.59%.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $109,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,543.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

