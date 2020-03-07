Ieq Capital LLC Invests $381,000 in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,310,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,137,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,259,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,344,000 after acquiring an additional 499,872 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,382,000 after acquiring an additional 498,167 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 225.4% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 372,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 258,115 shares during the period.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $38.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

