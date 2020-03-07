Ieq Capital LLC Invests $399,000 in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.94.

In related news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $1,415,754.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,359,580.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,436,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,537,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $38,000,966. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $27.79 on Friday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.66.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

