Ieq Capital LLC Invests $409,000 in Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Urogen Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Urogen Pharma by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Urogen Pharma by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Urogen Pharma by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Urogen Pharma by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Urogen Pharma by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Urogen Pharma alerts:

URGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urogen Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $29.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $41.21.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts expect that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.