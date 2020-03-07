Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $400,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 69.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average is $39.80. The company has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.97, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,202,368 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.97.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.