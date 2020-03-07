Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $409,000 Investment in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,810,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,417,000 after purchasing an additional 66,086 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in S&P Global by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,576,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,401,000 after acquiring an additional 79,517 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,503,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,984,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $271.06 on Friday. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $194.95 and a one year high of $312.94. The company has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.67.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $340.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.82.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

