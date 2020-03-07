Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 90.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,846,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515,148 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 47.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,702,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,085 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 81.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,916,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,675,000 after purchasing an additional 857,239 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 926.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 901,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,261,000 after buying an additional 813,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,231,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,876,000 after buying an additional 718,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $170,917.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,811. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $109,857.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,318,855 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $179.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.07. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $128.12 and a 12-month high of $209.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

