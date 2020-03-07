Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,026 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.05.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $174.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $166.57 and a one year high of $219.88. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.21.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

