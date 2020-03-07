Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,572.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $43.50 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $41.04 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.48.

