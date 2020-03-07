Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

VLO stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average of $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

