Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,516 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $233.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $163.68 and a 12-month high of $249.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.63.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,643,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total value of $5,610,919.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,556,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,108 shares of company stock worth $27,901,159. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

