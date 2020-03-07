Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,932 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Zillow Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Zillow Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Zillow Group by 11,212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in Zillow Group by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 29,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZG. TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $49.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $49.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zillow Group Inc has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.45. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.99 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

