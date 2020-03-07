Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,653,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,916,000 after purchasing an additional 118,244 shares during the period. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 21,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 94,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 2,940.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 416,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after buying an additional 402,682 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Marvell Technology Group to and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $24.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.29. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

