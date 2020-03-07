Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,349 Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southside Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 230.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 49,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.86.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $139.91 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $104.73 and a one year high of $158.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.36 and a 200-day moving average of $138.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,104. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

