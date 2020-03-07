Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,838 DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 49.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 59,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSE:DLR opened at $128.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $110.84 and a twelve month high of $138.46.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is presently 64.96%.

In related news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,359.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $611,792.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,415 shares of company stock worth $2,900,786 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus cut their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

