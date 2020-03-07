Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,338 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,883,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $951,451,000 after purchasing an additional 94,635 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,095,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,086,000 after acquiring an additional 212,571 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Aptiv by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,076,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Aptiv by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 758,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,069,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

NYSE:APTV opened at $76.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.36. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $99.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.65.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.