Ieq Capital LLC Takes $354,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 896.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 829,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,866,000 after acquiring an additional 745,810 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,959,000 after buying an additional 641,815 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,033,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 497,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,934,000 after buying an additional 236,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,471,000.

SCHM stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.35. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $62.40.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.