Ieq Capital LLC Takes $356,000 Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.83.

APD opened at $229.71 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.31 and a 1-year high of $257.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

