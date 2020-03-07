Ieq Capital LLC Takes $383,000 Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,845,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,932,000 after buying an additional 1,891,579 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,908,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,651 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,433,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,500,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,512,000 after buying an additional 1,700,808 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,745,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,472,000 after buying an additional 1,698,562 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.99 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60.

