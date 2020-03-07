Ieq Capital LLC Takes $384,000 Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Levin Easterly Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 3,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,594,000 after purchasing an additional 958,307 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 219,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One National Association acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.83. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $29.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 153.54%.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Michael A. Creel purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,027 shares in the company, valued at $517,567.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WMB. Citigroup cut their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

