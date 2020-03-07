Ieq Capital LLC Takes $388,000 Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

ALK stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average is $65.41. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.40 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

