Ieq Capital LLC Takes $388,000 Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

SYY stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.50 and its 200 day moving average is $79.33. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,347,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,298,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,080 shares of company stock worth $11,361,954. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

