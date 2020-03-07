Ieq Capital LLC Takes $406,000 Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $146.46 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $114.62 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

