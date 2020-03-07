Ieq Capital LLC Takes $411,000 Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southside Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,744,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,016,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $2,904,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,552,341.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,498,720. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $106.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.08. The firm has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $81.62 and a 12-month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.82.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

