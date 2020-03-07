Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,426 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,305.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $3,845,647.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 402,017 shares in the company, valued at $24,864,751.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,902 shares of company stock worth $14,633,923. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.78.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $58.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.59.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

