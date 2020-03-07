Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,156 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 27,411,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,365 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,181,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after acquiring an additional 259,665 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,297,000 after acquiring an additional 325,014 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 3,971,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after acquiring an additional 748,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at about $9,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.81.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $6.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.17.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. Analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.