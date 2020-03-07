IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMPALA PLATINUM/S from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Get IMPALA PLATINUM/S alerts:

Shares of IMPUY stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. IMPALA PLATINUM/S has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

IMPALA PLATINUM/S Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for IMPALA PLATINUM/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPALA PLATINUM/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.