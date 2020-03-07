Infraestructura Energetica Nova (OTCMKTS:IENVF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Infraestructura Energetica Nova (OTCMKTS:IENVF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

IENVF stock opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. Infraestructura Energetica Nova has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $4.95.

Infraestructura Energetica Nova Company Profile

Infraestructura Energética Nova, SAB. de C.V. develops, builds, and operates energy infrastructure projects in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Gas and Power. The company develops and operates various systems for receiving, transporting, compressing, storing, and delivering natural gas, ethane, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the states of Baja California, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Jalisco, Nuevo León, Sinaloa, Sonora, San Luis Potosí, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, and Veracruz.

