Insider Selling: Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Director Sells 2,600 Shares of Stock

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $169.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.68 and a 200-day moving average of $155.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sun Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $114.22 and a 12-month high of $173.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.31.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,635,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,104 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,704,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,256,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,651,000 after purchasing an additional 600,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,867,000 after purchasing an additional 438,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 748,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,368,000 after purchasing an additional 366,999 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

