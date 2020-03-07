Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Holdings Decreased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Insperity were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Insperity by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,116,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Insperity by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after buying an additional 28,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $106,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $432,350 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Shares of NSP opened at $64.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Insperity Inc has a 12 month low of $62.25 and a 12 month high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 202.04% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

