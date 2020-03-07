Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Director Andy D. Bryant Sells 9,991 Shares

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $238.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.70.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

