InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Raymond James also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

InterRent REIT has a 12-month low of C$7.31 and a 12-month high of C$10.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

About InterRent REIT

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

