IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of IQE from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised IQE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered IQE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. IQE presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get IQE alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IQEPF opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. IQE has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69.

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

Featured Article: Overbought

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.