Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Iradimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of IRMD opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $264.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 9.82. Iradimed has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.49.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Iradimed had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iradimed will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Louis S. Waldman sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $109,742.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $139,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,584.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,942 in the last ninety days. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 109.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Iradimed by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Iradimed by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Iradimed by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Iradimed in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

