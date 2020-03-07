iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Holdings Trimmed by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 197.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 99.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $110.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.30. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.93 and a 52 week high of $110.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

