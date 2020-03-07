Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth $713,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 155,831.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 477,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 476,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JHG. Macquarie raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

