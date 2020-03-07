Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Mercadolibre in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mercadolibre’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MELI. ValuEngine downgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $645.00 to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.60.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $614.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of -169.29 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $673.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $595.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mercadolibre has a 52-week low of $436.45 and a 52-week high of $756.48.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Mercadolibre by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Mercadolibre by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mercadolibre by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Mercadolibre by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

