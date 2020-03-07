Jefferies Financial Group Comments on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.19 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GEAGY. ValuEngine upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of GEAGY opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.86. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

