Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RTO. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 495 ($6.51) target price (up previously from GBX 460 ($6.05)) on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 505 ($6.64) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 490 ($6.45).

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 500 ($6.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -94.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 327.90 ($4.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 511.80 ($6.73). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 490.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 459.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a GBX 3.64 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $1.51. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.94%.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

