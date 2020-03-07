Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on KONE OYJ/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KONE OYJ/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get KONE OYJ/ADR alerts:

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

KNYJY opened at $27.80 on Thursday. KONE OYJ/ADR has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.67.

About KONE OYJ/ADR

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for KONE OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.