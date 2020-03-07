Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Acquired by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 714.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,998 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Kadant worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 12.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 191,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,792,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth $5,964,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 132,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KAI. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Kadant from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price target on Kadant from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Kadant stock opened at $85.84 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $77.67 and a one year high of $114.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.91. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Kadant had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 2,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $221,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,736.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 3,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,570.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,732,251. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

