Kenneth D. Krause Sells 6,270 Shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) Stock

MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $808,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,846. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MSA opened at $129.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.06. MSA Safety Inc has a 1 year low of $96.01 and a 1 year high of $142.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.91.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $375.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.60 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 27.04%. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety Inc will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSA. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 0.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 6.1% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSA Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

